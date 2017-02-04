Cuban dissident artist 'El Sexto' tal...

Cuban dissident artist 'El Sexto' talks about his art,...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Babalu Blog

For nearly six decades, the people of Cuba have known nothing else than the misery of living under the yoke of the Castro tyranny. Several generations on the island have been born into slavery and know only a life of squalor and subservience to a violently repressive apartheid regime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 1 WelbyMD 42
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 1 Carcharondon Carc... 3
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,564,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC