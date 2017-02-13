Comrades pin hopes on 'The Rock'

Dr Peter Phillips greets his supporters at the People's National Party headquarters on Hope Road in Kingston on Wednesday. Faced with repeated claims that it is a fragmented party not displaying the intellectual rigour to convince Jamaicans that it is a government-in-waiting, the People's National Party has closed ranks behind Dr Peter Phillips and now wait for March 26, when he will be officially crowned as its fifth president.

