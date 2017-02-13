Comrades pin hopes on 'The Rock'
Dr Peter Phillips greets his supporters at the People's National Party headquarters on Hope Road in Kingston on Wednesday. Faced with repeated claims that it is a fragmented party not displaying the intellectual rigour to convince Jamaicans that it is a government-in-waiting, the People's National Party has closed ranks behind Dr Peter Phillips and now wait for March 26, when he will be officially crowned as its fifth president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC