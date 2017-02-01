Chronixx to tour North America

Chronixx to tour North America

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

The Chronology tour starts March 2nd, 2017, headlined by Chronixx with Zincfence Redemption band. It will visit 40 cities across the United States and Canada, featuring performances by Jah9, Jesse Royal, Kelissa, Mr Williamz and Exco Levi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Wed WelbyMD 42
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Wed Carcharondon Carc... 3
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC