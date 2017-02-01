Chronixx to tour North America
The Chronology tour starts March 2nd, 2017, headlined by Chronixx with Zincfence Redemption band. It will visit 40 cities across the United States and Canada, featuring performances by Jah9, Jesse Royal, Kelissa, Mr Williamz and Exco Levi.
