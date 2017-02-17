CDB approves US$306 million in loans,...

CDB approves US$306 million in loans, grants in 2016

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- In 2016, the Caribbean Development Bank approved US$306 million in loans and grants, the highest approval total during the past five years. And of the countries for which funding was approved, Belize, Saint Lucia and Suriname were the three largest beneficiaries of loans.

