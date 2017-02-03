Cayman Islands announces conditional visa exemption for Jamaicans
Here are the conditions: 1) The Jamaican traveller must have a valid United States, United Kingdom or Canadian visa 2) The Jamaican traveller must be visiting the Cayman Islands directly from the US, UK or Canada 3) The Jamaican traveller must be staying in the Cayman Islands for no longer than 30 days McLaughlin said these requirements are to ensure that the US, UK or Canadian visa of the Jamaican traveller is authentic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 1
|WelbyMD
|42
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 1
|Carcharondon Carc...
|3
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC