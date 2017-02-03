Cayman Islands announces conditional ...

Cayman Islands announces conditional visa exemption for Jamaicans

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Here are the conditions: 1) The Jamaican traveller must have a valid United States, United Kingdom or Canadian visa 2) The Jamaican traveller must be visiting the Cayman Islands directly from the US, UK or Canada 3) The Jamaican traveller must be staying in the Cayman Islands for no longer than 30 days McLaughlin said these requirements are to ensure that the US, UK or Canadian visa of the Jamaican traveller is authentic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 1 WelbyMD 42
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 1 Carcharondon Carc... 3
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Jan 29 Don from Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC