Caribbean in the Trump eraFeb. 4, 2017, 7:29 PM Ast
Pushing back: Sarah Edkins holds a sign as she stands near a traffic circle at Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza during a protest that was billed as the second in a series of 'Resist Trump Tuesdays' on Tuesday, January 31, in New York, USA. -Photo: AP AN Egyptian professor of Global Foreign Policy in Washington DC says we should brace for the real possibility that this United States administration would seek to pick off individual Caribbean countries and deal with them one on one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 1
|WelbyMD
|42
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 1
|Carcharondon Carc...
|3
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC