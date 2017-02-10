Bulls Abroad: Noah Powder named to Tr...

Bulls Abroad: Noah Powder named to Trinidad and Tobago U-20 Men's...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Once A Metro

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association inadvertently broke a little news last month by listing New York Red Bulls Academy product Noah Powder as on trial with Paris Saint-Germain as part of a squad announcement for the T&T U-20 Men's National Team's final training camp before the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship . The TTFA subsequently amended its listing, describing Powder as attached to RBNY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Once A Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... 16 hr Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC