Bulls Abroad: Noah Powder named to Trinidad and Tobago U-20 Men's...
The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association inadvertently broke a little news last month by listing New York Red Bulls Academy product Noah Powder as on trial with Paris Saint-Germain as part of a squad announcement for the T&T U-20 Men's National Team's final training camp before the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship . The TTFA subsequently amended its listing, describing Powder as attached to RBNY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Once A Metro.
