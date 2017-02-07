Bulgaria among World's Most Toxic Countries - Study
Bulgaria is the EU's most toxic country and is among a dozen most toxic ones in the world, a recent study shows. Published by the Eco Experts , a British company, it shows Bulgaria as the only country coloured in black in Europe, alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|55 min
|lolol
|3
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|1 hr
|inbred Genius
|1
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|22 hr
|About time
|4
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 1
|WelbyMD
|41
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC