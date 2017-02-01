Barack and Michelle Obama Are Living ...

Barack and Michelle Obama Are Living Their Best Lives on Vacation Right Now

With signs of the apocalypse growing more and more convincing by the day, Barack and Michelle Obama decided to exchange their troubles for a much-needed, and well-deserved , vacation. The former president and first lady were seen taking a stroll on Necker Island, which is owned by British billionaire Richard Branson in the United States Virgin Islands, and they've never looked more relaxed.

