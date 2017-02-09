Autumn poets make Ja stop
'Slam' poet Ezekiel Azonwu performing at The Poets in Autumn Tour on Saturday, February 4, at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church, Slipe Road. The Poets in Autumn Tour made its stop in Jamaica at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church, Slipe Road, on February 4. The US-based spoken-word group ministered through skits and music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|9 hr
|southern at heart
|11
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Thu
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Thu
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Thu
|southern at heart
|28
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|Feb 6
|About time
|4
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan 31
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC