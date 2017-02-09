Autumn poets make Ja stop

Autumn poets make Ja stop

'Slam' poet Ezekiel Azonwu performing at The Poets in Autumn Tour on Saturday, February 4, at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church, Slipe Road. The Poets in Autumn Tour made its stop in Jamaica at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church, Slipe Road, on February 4. The US-based spoken-word group ministered through skits and music.

