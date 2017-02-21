ASU at Jonesboro in national search f...

ASU at Jonesboro in national search for new leader

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Arkansas State University at Jonesboro -- the state's second-largest public four-year campus -- has started a national search for a new leader. Arkansas State University at Jonesboro opened the application process for the chancellor's position last Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 19 Rose Tokoyo1 1
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Feb 6 About time 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC