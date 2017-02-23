Argentine researcher falls into volcano in Nicaragua but is rescued
An Argentine volcanologist and a Nicaraguan guide who fell into an active volcano were in good health Wednesday after being rescued by firemen, officials in Nicaragua said. The 60-year-old researcher, Rodolfo Alvarez, and his specialized guide, Adriac Valladares, 25, fell into the crater of Mount Masaya just south of the capital on Tuesday.
