April Trial Date Set for Haitian Poli...

April Trial Date Set for Haitian Politician, Ex-coup Leader

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

An April trial date has been set for a former Haitian coup leader and recent senator-elect charged in a U.S. drug trafficking case. A federal judge set an April 3 trial date for Guy Philippe at a brief hearing Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... 55 min lolol 3
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... 1 hr inbred Genius 1
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... 22 hr About time 4
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 1 WelbyMD 41
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan 31 Manly Pharts 95
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Jan 29 Don from Canada 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC