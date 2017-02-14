Appleton Estate Signature Nights returns tonight
The Appleton Estate Signature Nights series returns tonight, at Woodstock in Negril, and will feature the legendary Beres Hammond in his first local performance of 2017. A continuation of its launch in 2016, Appleton Estate Signature Nights is a sensitisation programme combining brand education and superb entertainment from some of the biggest names in Jamaica's music scene.
