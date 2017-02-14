Appleton Estate Signature Nights retu...

Appleton Estate Signature Nights returns tonight

Read more: The Gleaner

The Appleton Estate Signature Nights series returns tonight, at Woodstock in Negril, and will feature the legendary Beres Hammond in his first local performance of 2017. A continuation of its launch in 2016, Appleton Estate Signature Nights is a sensitisation programme combining brand education and superb entertainment from some of the biggest names in Jamaica's music scene.

Chicago, IL

