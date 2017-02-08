American college grad found dead in P...

American college grad found dead in Panama

Read more: Reuters

The FBI joins an investigation into the death of an American tourist in Panama. The body of 23-year-old Catherine Johannet was found over the weekend near a popular beach.

Chicago, IL

