American Airlines inaugurates office in Havana

American Airlines Regional Sales Director Christine Valls, second from left, Regional Operations Manager Lorena Sandoval, center, and Cuba Operations chief Galo Beltran, second from right, along with local staff, take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony outside American Airlines' new office in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. American Airlines has opened an office in Havana and officials say they will move ahead with their plans for Cuba despite uncertainty over what President Donald Trump's administration will bring.

