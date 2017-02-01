American Airlines inaugurates office in Havana
" American Airlines formally opened an office in Havana on Wednesday, and an executive said the company will move ahead with its plans for Cuba despite uncertainty over what President Donald Trump's administration will bring. The inauguration came two months after American Airlines flew the first scheduled commercial flight from the U.S. to Havana in more than 50 years.
