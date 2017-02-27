American Airlines Adds New Route to Bahamas
American will offer the service starting June 3rd with flight times of approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. The new route, which will be a weekly flight, will expose The Bahamas to new visitors allowing for greater market penetration.
