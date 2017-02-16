Ag CoP Williams proud: 42 murder-free...

Ag CoP Williams proud: 42 murder-free days in POS

ACTING Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams beamed yesterday that there had been 42 murder-free days in Port of Spain. According to Express files, from January 1 to February 15 , there had been a total of four murders in the East Port of Spain and Laventille areas and 42 days were indeed "murder free".

Chicago, IL

