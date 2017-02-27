80 arrested at the J'ouvert
EIGHTY people were arrested during J'ouvert Celebration at locations across Trinidad and Tobago on Monday and knives and cutlasses seized. Police held 22 people in the Eastern Division;19 in the Northern Division; 10 in the Port of Spain Division and seven in the Central Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|Feb 25
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Feb 25
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC