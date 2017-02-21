500 PNP votes saved - Eastern St Andr...

500 PNP votes saved - Eastern St Andrew Comrades praise UWI for...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

These board shops at the front of the Mona Commons squatter community in St Andrew are slated to be replaced when the redevelopment of the area is complete.. The People's National Party's Andre Hylton, the former member of parliament for St Andrew Eastern, and councillor for the Papine division, Venesha Phillips, have applauded the University of the West Indies for its decision to allow squatters to remain on land in Mona Commons, St Andrew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou... Sat Death on 2 Legs 9
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Sat Sarah 2nd Grade 3
News Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea... Feb 15 PICKING UP FLYNN 1
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Feb 9 kuda 43
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb 9 japostle99 1,336
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,174,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC