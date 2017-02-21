500 PNP votes saved - Eastern St Andrew Comrades praise UWI for...
These board shops at the front of the Mona Commons squatter community in St Andrew are slated to be replaced when the redevelopment of the area is complete.. The People's National Party's Andre Hylton, the former member of parliament for St Andrew Eastern, and councillor for the Papine division, Venesha Phillips, have applauded the University of the West Indies for its decision to allow squatters to remain on land in Mona Commons, St Andrew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|Sat
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s...
|Sat
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Has a Russian Spy Ship Been Spotted Near the Ea...
|Feb 15
|PICKING UP FLYNN
|1
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 11
|Frogface Kate
|12
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Feb 9
|kuda
|43
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|japostle99
|1,336
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|Feb 9
|southern at heart
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC