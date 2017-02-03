5.6 quake hits French Caribbean island of Martinique
" Officials say a 5.6-magnitude earthquake has struck the French Caribbean island of Martinique and caused some damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred Friday at a depth of 22 miles .
