2 Dominican journalists killed during live transmission on Facebook

A radio producer and an announcer were fatally shot in the Dominican Republic while one of them was reading the news during a live transmission on Facebook. Police said the shooting occurred Tuesday in San Pedro de Macoris, just east of the capital of Santo Domingo.



