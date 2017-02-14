2 Dominican journalists killed during live transmission on Facebook
A radio producer and an announcer were fatally shot in the Dominican Republic while one of them was reading the news during a live transmission on Facebook. Police said the shooting occurred Tuesday in San Pedro de Macoris, just east of the capital of Santo Domingo.
