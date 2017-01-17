Young Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura ...

Young Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura dies in car crash

12 hrs ago

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents. Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo.

Chicago, IL

