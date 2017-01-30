Yachting to Cuba from the United States

Yachting to Cuba from the United States

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Hundreds of yachts that have been sailing from the United States to Cuba since September 2015, when the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a new set of regulations approved by the former Obama administration that opened the door to passenger transportation to the island by sea. Anxious relatives spent hours at Miami International Airport waiting to see if Cuban relatives would be allowed in following an end to wet foot, dry foot policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:... Sun coyote505 2
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Sun WelbyMD 38
News Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea... Sun Don from Canada 2
News What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated Sun Don from Canada 1
News Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n... Sun Don from Canada 1
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Sun Don from Canada 2
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Sun Don from Canada 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC