Two out of 27 murders in January solved but top cop dismisses calls to step down
OUTLINING PLANS: Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams, centre, makes a point during yesterday's press conference at Tower D, International Waterfront Centre. Flanking him are Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, left, and National Security Minister Edmund Dillon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|9 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|10 hr
|DC Dave
|13
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|19 hr
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Wed
|Francis Drake
|41
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC