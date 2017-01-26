Turkey arrests prominent Kurdish MP that visited Armenian Genocide Memorial

MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party of Turkey, former mayor of primarily Kurdish-populated Diyarbakır town, prominent Kurdish figure Osman Baydemir, was arrested at Diyarbakır court. Baydemir was taking part in the trial into the case of the Kurdistan Communities Union , during which he was arrested, according to Cumhuriyet daily of Turkey.

