Tourism: a Year Later*Jan. 10, 2017, 11:40 PM Ast

AFTER the September 2015 general election, Trinidad and Tobago's newly elected Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley appointed one of his most vociferous candidates Ms Shamfa Cudjoe to head the Ministry of Tourism. Minister Cudjoe after her appointment indicated her willingness to understand the industry with the support from her team of consultants in order to develop creative strategies for the industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.