This postmark honors an inauguration, but not Donald Trump's
Linns.com has already published a news article reporting a Jan. 20 postmark from Washington, D.C., commemorating the United States presidential inauguration. In Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello was sworn in Jan. 2 as the newly elected governor of the commonwealth, which is an unincorporated organized territory of the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|2 hr
|New Resident
|11
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|20 hr
|Roadtown Hole-Sale
|3
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Fri
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Fri
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Fri
|Josh Morgan
|38
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Jan 11
|TrutherBirther
|33
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC