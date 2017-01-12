This postmark honors an inauguration,...

This postmark honors an inauguration, but not Donald Trump's

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Linn's Stamp News

Linns.com has already published a news article reporting a Jan. 20 postmark from Washington, D.C., commemorating the United States presidential inauguration. In Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello was sworn in Jan. 2 as the newly elected governor of the commonwealth, which is an unincorporated organized territory of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 2 hr New Resident 11
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... 20 hr Roadtown Hole-Sale 3
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Fri Charlie Rogers 40
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Fri Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Fri Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,915 • Total comments across all topics: 277,927,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC