The wilderness will be temporary, Mor...

The wilderness will be temporary, Moravian minister tells hurting congregation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Listed as the pastor on the programme for Sunday morning service at the Covenant Moravian Church in St Andrew yesterday was Jermaine Gibson, the resigned vice-president of the Moravian Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. That was when Kevin St Hill, one of two liturgists for the morning, sent up prayers to the heavens for Gibson; the resigned church president a ZDr Paul Gardner; and 64-year-old a ZRupert Clarke - all senior Moravian ministers at the centre of a sex scandal now rocking the denomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... 1 hr Mount Royal 4
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 4 hr New Resident 36
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 13 Charlie Rogers 40
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Jan 11 TrutherBirther 33
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,129 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC