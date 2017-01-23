The Obamas Escape It All By Heading T...

The Obamas Escape It All By Heading To Richard Branson's Private Island

The Virgin Islands Daily News reports Barack and Michelle Obama landed at Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport at 8:47 p.m. Monday night to start a holiday at Necker Island, billionaire Richard Branson's private getaway. Necker Island is 74 acres of white-sand paradise in the British Virgin Islands, complete with Balinese villas and infinity pools.

Chicago, IL

