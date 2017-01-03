The Music Diaries | Bedasse was centr...

The Music Diaries | Bedasse was central to mento era of J'can music

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Three Calypsonians who are popularly known as 'The Ticklers', received a cheering welcome in Ocho Rios on their arrival from Australia where they wound up a nin month tour sponsored by GTVO television of Australia. The three Jamaicans are Donald Slue, Harold Richardson and Chrles Song.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 1 hr Were just afraid 37
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Fri PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Fri Go Blue Forever 29
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Fri Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,726,145

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC