Tania Bruguera Detained in Cuba While Delivering Supplies to Hurricane Victims

The artist Tania Bruguera and the biochemist Oscar Casanella were stopped and detained by Cuban authorities yesterday as they were driving out of Havana to deliver aid to victims of Hurricane Matthew in the east of the country. According to Diario de Cuba , Bruguera and Casanella were pulled over due to an alleged technical or administrative problem with the van they had rented, which was laden with donated mattresses and rice destined for citizens of Baracoa, a city that was pummeled by Matthew in October.

Chicago, IL

