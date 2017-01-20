Taiwan courts Central America after U...

Taiwan courts Central America after US visit angers China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen praised Honduras for its loyalty on Monday at the start of a trip to four Central American nations aimed at strengthening ties, days after she met U.S. lawmakers in Texas on a visit that angered China. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and her Honduran counterpart Juan Orlando Hernandez attend a joint news conference after a private meeting at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 9, 2017.

