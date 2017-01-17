Staff strikes again shutter Haiti's p...

Staff strikes again shutter Haiti's public hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Public hospitals that cater to Haiti's poor are shuttered or barely functioning due to walkouts by nurses, janitors, porters and other personnel months after the troubled country endured a lengthy and punishing strike by resident doctors. Alisma Roseta Georges, leader of Haiti's health workers union at the General Hospital compound in Port-au-Prince's crowded downtown, said Thursday that the syndicate's 4,690 nurses and non-medical personnel can no longer get by on "starvation wages."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 6 hr Were just afraid 42
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... 17 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 18 hr DC Dave 13
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Wed Ronald Ross 37
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC