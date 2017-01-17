Staff strikes again shutter Haiti's public hospitals
Public hospitals that cater to Haiti's poor are shuttered or barely functioning due to walkouts by nurses, janitors, porters and other personnel months after the troubled country endured a lengthy and punishing strike by resident doctors. Alisma Roseta Georges, leader of Haiti's health workers union at the General Hospital compound in Port-au-Prince's crowded downtown, said Thursday that the syndicate's 4,690 nurses and non-medical personnel can no longer get by on "starvation wages."
