Staff strikes again shutter Haiti's public hospitals
Francois Leyla Deroty, 16-month-old, cries during an examination at a private clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday Jan. 19, 2017. Leyla Deroty was taken to the private clinic for treatment due to staff strikes, as nurses, janitors, stretcher bearers and other personnel have walked out of Haiti's chronically troubled public health system to demand better pay and working conditions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|13 hr
|Were just afraid
|42
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Thu
|DC Dave
|13
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Wed
|Ronald Ross
|37
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
