Staff strikes again shutter Haiti's public hospitals

Francois Leyla Deroty, 16-month-old, cries during an examination at a private clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday Jan. 19, 2017. Leyla Deroty was taken to the private clinic for treatment due to staff strikes, as nurses, janitors, stretcher bearers and other personnel have walked out of Haiti's chronically troubled public health system to demand better pay and working conditions.

