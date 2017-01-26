SPTC Clean-up campaign to start back up

SPTC Clean-up campaign to start back up

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Pedro Sun

After being dormant for months, The San Pedro Town Council is reviving their clean-up campaign. Their aim is to rid the island of excess garbage while targeting areas prone to flooding and serving as breeding grounds for mosquitoes carrying vector diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 23 WE JUST DONT CARE 43
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 19 Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Jan 13 Josh Morgan 38
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC