San Pedro's crocodile "Jaws" relocate...

San Pedro's crocodile "Jaws" relocated to new ACES Sanctuary in Sandhill

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Pedro Sun

The American Crocodile Education Sanctuary relocated an American crocodile named "Jaws" from San Pedro to his new home at ACES's Crocodile Sanctuary in Sandhill on Wednesday, January 11th. Jaws was rescued by ACES in 2011, where it was discovered that his lower jaw had been broken and chopped by a machete when he was a juvenile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) 2 hr Lixy9187 39
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) 21 hr Charlie Rogers 40
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... 22 hr Jodie Tatum 3
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Wed TrutherBirther 33
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC