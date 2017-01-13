San Pedro's crocodile "Jaws" relocated to new ACES Sanctuary in Sandhill
The American Crocodile Education Sanctuary relocated an American crocodile named "Jaws" from San Pedro to his new home at ACES's Crocodile Sanctuary in Sandhill on Wednesday, January 11th. Jaws was rescued by ACES in 2011, where it was discovered that his lower jaw had been broken and chopped by a machete when he was a juvenile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Lixy9187
|39
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|21 hr
|Charlie Rogers
|40
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|22 hr
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Wed
|TrutherBirther
|33
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC