San Pedro's crocodile "Jaws" relocated to new ACES Sanctuary in Sandhill

The American Crocodile Education Sanctuary relocated an American crocodile named "Jaws" from San Pedro to his new home at ACES's Crocodile Sanctuary in Sandhill on Wednesday, January 11th. Jaws was rescued by ACES in 2011, where it was discovered that his lower jaw had been broken and chopped by a machete when he was a juvenile.

