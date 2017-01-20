Puerto Rico's new gov promises immediate push for statehood

Ricardo Rossello was sworn in Monday as the U.S. territory prepares for what many b... SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rico's new governor was sworn in Monday, promising an immediate push for statehood in a territory facing a deep economic crisis. Gov. Ricardo Rossello, 37, proposed several measures aimed at alleviating the crisis shortly after he was sworn in at midnight.

