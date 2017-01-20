Puerto Rico's new gov promises immedi...

Puerto Rico's new gov promises immediate push for statehood

Ricardo Rossello was sworn in Monday as the U.S. territory prepares for what many b... SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rico's new governor was sworn in Monday, promising an immediate push for statehood in a territory facing a deep economic crisis. Gov. Ricardo Rossello, 37, proposed several measures aimed at alleviating the crisis shortly after he was sworn in at midnight.

