Puerto Rico's new gov promises immediate push for statehood
Ricardo Rossello was sworn in Monday as the U.S. territory prepares for what many b... SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rico's new governor was sworn in Monday, promising an immediate push for statehood in a territory facing a deep economic crisis. Gov. Ricardo Rossello, 37, proposed several measures aimed at alleviating the crisis shortly after he was sworn in at midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Dec 29
|Crusader
|21
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Dec 29
|Nostradamus
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC