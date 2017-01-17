Public-sector reform inevitable, says Gayle - BITU head says change needed to boost growth
President of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union Kavan Gayle is urging Jamaicans to back the Government's efforts to reform the public sector despite the fears that massive job losses could follow. "We need a public sector that is efficient and effective to satisfy the needs of the State and also support the private sector so that there can be growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|2 hr
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|Jan 20
|Tony Montana
|15
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Jan 19
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Jan 18
|Ronald Ross
|37
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
