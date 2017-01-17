Prize-winning environmental activist shot dead in Mexico
An indigenous activist who protested against illegal logging in Mexico's Sierra Madre mountains has been killed, highlighting the dangers that Latin American environmentalists face. Isidro Baldenegro Lopez, 51, a leader of the Tarahumara people and fervent environmentalist -- was shot dead Sunday at his uncle's home in the town of Coloradas de la Virgen in the state of Chihuahua, according to Mexican state-run news agency Notimex.
