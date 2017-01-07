President Tsai embarks on her Central American visit, U.S. stopovers

President Tsai Ing-wen began her second overseas visit since taking office in May 2016, a trip that will take her to four of Taiwan's Central American allies, as well as two U.S. cities, where she will have stopovers. The goal of the trip, according to Tsai, is to consolidate diplomatic relations with the allies Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador and deepen trade exchanges with those countries.

