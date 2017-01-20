PM and Embattled Diplomat Refuse Further Comment On Bribery Scandal
More than a week after Ambassador Casroy James publicly denied any involvement in a bribery scandal, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has still not said whether or not he is satisfied with James' statement. During the Cabinet's End of Year Report to the Nation on December 28, Browne declared, "If it can be proven that there is wrongdoing on his part, I think I'll be duty-bound to relieve him from his position."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|20 hr
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|20 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|29
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|21 hr
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|23 hr
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Thu
|denis
|39
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC