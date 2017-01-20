PM and Embattled Diplomat Refuse Furt...

PM and Embattled Diplomat Refuse Further Comment On Bribery Scandal

More than a week after Ambassador Casroy James publicly denied any involvement in a bribery scandal, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has still not said whether or not he is satisfied with James' statement. During the Cabinet's End of Year Report to the Nation on December 28, Browne declared, "If it can be proven that there is wrongdoing on his part, I think I'll be duty-bound to relieve him from his position."

Chicago, IL

