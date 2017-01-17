Photos of Palacios Paz's body shown in Luna brothers' trial

Eduardo Luna Rodriguez listens to a translation of trial proceedings, Friday, January 20, 2017, in the 107th state District Courtroom in Brownsville, Texas. The trial continued into its fourth day as testimony was presented against Luna Rodriguez and former Border Patrol agent Joel Luna who both stand accused of the 2015 murder of a Honduran native who was found headless in the Laguna Madre near Brownsville.

