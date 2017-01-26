Photos: Felix Trinidad, Ricardo Mayor...

Photos: Felix Trinidad, Ricardo Mayorga Reunite in Nicaragua

This past weekend, former three division world champion Felix "Tito" Trinidad traveled over to Nicaragua, where the Puerto Rican icon was a special guest for the annual dinner presented by Association of Sport Writers of Nicaragua. Trinidad and Mayorga fought in October 2004 at a packed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Chicago, IL

