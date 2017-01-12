Paylan Suspended from Parliament After Comments About Genocide

Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish parliament representing the People's Democratic Party on Saturday was suspended from parliament on for three days after speaking about the Armenian Genocide during the legislature debate of a new Turkish constitution. In his speech, which angered the ruling Justice and Development Party members, Paylan said the from 1913 to 1923 the Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks and Jews registered in the country, were "exiled from these lands or subjected to tortures as a result of large massacres and genocide".

