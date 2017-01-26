Parrotfish Help Coral Reefs Grow Faster and Healthier
The study headed Smithsonian scientists revealed that parrotfish, which eat the algae that can smother corals, are vital to coral-reef health. With this new finding, the scientists support the call that parrotfish conservation be made a priority for the recovery and persistence of Caribbean coral reefs.
