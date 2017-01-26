Parrotfish Help Coral Reefs Grow Fast...

Parrotfish Help Coral Reefs Grow Faster and Healthier

The study headed Smithsonian scientists revealed that parrotfish, which eat the algae that can smother corals, are vital to coral-reef health. With this new finding, the scientists support the call that parrotfish conservation be made a priority for the recovery and persistence of Caribbean coral reefs.

