Parents tell of terror as their young children were rescued from tiny yacht when Atlantic crossing attempt went disastrously wrong after they got caught in storm A family has revealed their terror after they had to be rescued from their yacht during at Atlantic crossing attempt. James and Fran Coombes set off from Portugal last November heading for Barbados on board their yacht, Dove II, with children Heath, nine, and Isla, seven and relative Tony White, 71. After smooth sailing initially, they ran into trouble two weeks into the journey when winds picked up to 30 knots and the rudder on their 50ft boat was destroyed by the rough seas, leaving them stranded in the water for three days.

Chicago, IL

