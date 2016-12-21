Opposition leader warns of further challenges while urging Jamaicans to forge ahead
Jamaica's Opposition leader urged citizens to unite in overcoming the challenges confronting the nation as she forecasts even more obstacles in the year ahead. In her annual New Year's message, Portia Simpson Miller told Jamaicans that despite the gains made in improving the country's road infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism and the BPO sectors, as well as agriculture, there are further challenges on the horizon.
