One dead, apartments destroyed in Trinidad&Tobago fireworks a wara

Fire officials are probing reports that a "war" between residents in an area just on the outskirts of the capital may have resulted in a fire that led to the death of a 33-year-old wheelchair-bound man who was trapped in his apartment as it burnt around him. Police said that relatives tried to save Jameel Allamby from the blaze yesterday after the building caught fire when a fireworks device landed on it.

Chicago, IL

