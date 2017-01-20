One dead, apartments destroyed in Trinidad&Tobago fireworks a wara
Fire officials are probing reports that a "war" between residents in an area just on the outskirts of the capital may have resulted in a fire that led to the death of a 33-year-old wheelchair-bound man who was trapped in his apartment as it burnt around him. Police said that relatives tried to save Jameel Allamby from the blaze yesterday after the building caught fire when a fireworks device landed on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|Dec 29
|Crusader
|21
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Dec 29
|Nostradamus
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC